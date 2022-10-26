Barcelona will visit Valencia at Mestalla Stadium on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga days after being eliminated from the Champions League. Find out where, when and how to watch the game in the US.

The season for Barcelona took a dramatic turn last Wednesday, but they will try to stay close to Real Madrid in the 2022-2023 La Liga. Although Valencia will most likely present them a complicated challenge on Matchday 12. Read alogn to know the date, time and how to watch it in the US. If you live in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.

Barcelona didn’t depend on their own result against Bayern to stay alive in the Champions League. However, things were even worse since Inter played earlier vs Viktoria Plzen, which consummated the Culés elimination even before playing the game. For that reason, Xavi Hernández’s side will sure arrive with a lot of pressure, especially after a 3-0 loss against the German club. When it comes to La Liga games, at least they won two in a row.

Valencia have a difference mission in trying to qualify for European competitions. In that race, though, they took a step back recently by having a streak of four matches without winning. On the bright side, Gennaro Gattuso’s squad was able to score in eight consecutive duels. The problem for them has been on the defensive part because they allowed goals in all but one of their last 10 appearances.

Valencia vs Barcelona: Date

Valencia will host Barcelona on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga at Mestalla Stadium this Saturday, October 29 at 3 PM (ET).

Valencia vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona in the US

This match will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. Other possible options are ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Deportes+