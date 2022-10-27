Valencia will receive Barcelona in what will be the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this exciting game.

The 2022/2023 La Liga will present this weekend on of the most interesting games in the Matchday 12, when Barcelona visit Valencia. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in Germany, Japan, Italy and Spain on DAZN.

Undoubtedly one of the most interesting games of the weekend, and the most attractive of the Matchday 12 of La Liga. The locals, Valencia, come from a painful defeat against one of the weakest teams of the season, Mallorca. Because of this they are no longer in the qualification zone for the international Cups, and now they will try to re-enter it.

Barcelona come from two very hard blows. Although in their last Matchday they beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0, they had previously lost "El Clasico" against Real Madrid and on Wednesday, October 26 they lost 3-0 against Bayern Munich, thus losing any chance of accessing the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. They need a victory that allows them to regain confidence.

Valencia possible lineup

Valencia will be without Samu Castillejo, Mouctar Diakhaby or Jaume Domenech due to different injuries, as well as Ilaix Moriba, who has also been ruled out due to a left adductor injury.

Hugo Guillamon would be Diakhaby's replacement. As for Nico González, it is likely that he will go down to the bench.

Valencia starting XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Paulista, Guillamon, Gaya; Musah, Almeida, Foulquier; Lino, Cavani, Kluivert

Barcelona possible lineup

Memphis Depay, Ronald Araujo and Sergi Roberto remain unavailable for selection due to injury, but Andreas Christensen could return.

Eric García, Gavi and Ansu Fati could enter the starting XI, while Sergio Busquets and Franck Kessie would leave, making up the midfield with Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Pedri. Alejandro Balde would be the left back instead of Jordi Alba.

Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Bellerin, Kounde, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati.

