Valencia will host Barcelona at Mestalla Stadium on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga trying to aggravate their crisis. Read along to find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Valencia vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 La Liga in your country

Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga will include a clash between Valencia and Barcelona at Mestalla Stadium that is usually exciting. Both teams are in need of victories, so it should be interesting. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be an option.

Barcelona need to turn the page as soon as possible. Their Champions League collapse got them with just one win against Viktoria Plzen, so the result was an early elimination. Though that must stay in the past for them since they only trail Real Madrid by three points in the standings. Considering La Liga games only, the Culés arrive with two consecutive wins to build from. The defensive side has been outstanding giving up only four goals.

Valencia will also be in need of a triumph here. Not only because they are set to be the home team, but mainly to avoid falling too far behind from European competitions spots. Unlike their opponent, the haven’t been solid. Allowing goals in nine of their 11 games should concern head coach Gennaro Gattuso before playing against a high-powered rival.

Valencia vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Valencia will take on Barcelona at Mestalla Stadium on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Saturday, October 29.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (October 30)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (October 30)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (October 30)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (October 30)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (October 30)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 30)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 30)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Scotland: 8:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 30)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK : 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Valencia vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App

Costa Rica: Sky HD, VIX+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 3

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Japan: WOWOW Live, DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport 2

Tanzania: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Tunisia: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD

UK: LaLigaTV

United States: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes