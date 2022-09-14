Vancouver Whitecaps play against LA Galaxy today at BC Place Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 31. Full exclusive details about how to watch or live stream the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Vancouver Whitecaps are ready to face LA Galaxy, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 31 game will take place at BC Place Stadium today, September 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The visitors must take advantage of this game to win since the season is almost over and they are still out of the playoff spots. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Vancouver Whitecaps know they have no chance of making the playoffs but the team can still hurt other teams by winning against them. The Whitecaps record is negative with 9-7-14 and 34 points.

LA Galaxy have a good winning streak going in the last six weeks, but most of those games were draws, three draws in the last three weeks. Only two wins in six weeks but LA Galaxy are in the 8th spot of the standings.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, British Columbia.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy: Storylines

The Vancouver Whitecaps lost another recent game against the Colorado Rapids 1-3 on the road, that was the team's third consecutive loss between August and September. The most recent victory for the Whitecaps was on August 17 at home.

LA Galaxy are fighting for a playoff spot, the team is close to achieving it since they are in the 8th spot and the seventh team in the standings is not having a good time. But LA Galaxy must take advantage of the remaining weeks of the regular season and avoid losing games.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+, lagalaxy.com, Spectrum SportsNet. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy: Predictions And Odds

Vancouver Whitecaps are underdogs at home with 2.65 odds that will pay $265 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they know the visitors have a strong winning streak. LA Galaxy are favorites at 2.40 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: LA Galaxy 2.40.

BetMGM Vancouver Whitecaps 2.65 Draw 3.50 / 2.5 LA Galaxy 2.40

* Odds via BetMGM.