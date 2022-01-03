Vannes play PSG in a game at the Round of 32 of the 2021-22 Coupe de France in France. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Vannes set to face PSG in the Round of 32 at the 2021-22 Coupe de France. This game will be held at the Stade de la Rabine on January 3, 2022 at 3:10 PM (ET). The home team wants to keep their perfect record in the tournamente but against the visitors it will be almost impossible. Here is all the related information about this Coupe de France game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Vannes won the first three Coupe de France games strongly against USPF Saint-Philbert-de-Grand-Lieu, PD Ergué-Gabéric and Wasquehal Foot. That last win against Wasquehal Foot was 4-0 on the road.

PSG only played in the Round of 64 and won against SC Feignies on the road, the team received a direct bye to that phase of the Coupe de France thanks to the fact that they were one of the top teams in Ligue 1 last season.

Vannes vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 3, 2022.

Time: 3:10 PM (ET)

Location: Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, France.

Vannes vs PSG: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:10 PM

CT: 2:10 PM

MT: 1:10 PM

PT: 12:10 PM

Vannes vs PSG: Storylines

Vannes started in the Coupe de France at the Seventh Round with a 2-0 victory over USPF Saint-Philbert-de-Grand-Lieu. After that victory the team won another game on the road against PD Ergué-Gabéric 2-1, and the most recent victory with the most goals scored for Vannes was against Wasquehal Foot 4-0. That last victory was relatively easy for Vannes as the team scored the first goal of the game in the 10th minute by Sébastien Persico, and 14 minutes later Diedry Kouassi scored the second goal of the game for Vannes, the team won the first half 3-0. The last goal of the 4-0 victory was against Wasquehal Foot and was scored by Alexis Ebrard in the 92th minute.

Paris Saint-Germain have not lost a game since the defeat against Manchester City on November 24, 2021. Since then the team won two games and tied another three in Ligue 1, they won against Club Brugge in the group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, and one victory in the Coupe de France against SC Feignies 3-0. During the game against SC Feignies, the team scored two goals by penalty kicks, one by Mbappé and another by Icardi. Messi was not available in that game and it is unlikely that he will be available for this one against Vannes.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Vannes vs PSG in the U.S.

Vannes vs PSG: Predictions And Odds

Vannes are underdogs at home with +2.75 ATS and +2249 moneyline at FanDuel, the home team is undefeated in the Coupe de France but the away offense is highly dangerous. PSG are favorites to win by -2.75 goals and -1113 moneyline. The draw is offered at +1013 odds. The best pick for this Coupe de France game is: OVER 3.75.



FanDuel Vannes +2.75 / +2249 Totals +1013 / 3.75 PSG -2.75 / -1113

