Velez will face River Plate for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

In what will be the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, Velez will host River Plate at the Amalfitani stadium in Liniers. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

One of the main candidates to win this edition of the Copa Libertadores, River Plate, begin their journey in this round of 16 after having made an almost perfect group stage: 5 wins and 1 draw (16 points out of 18). Of course, now comes the really difficult moment and Gallardo's team is ready to fight again for an international title.

In the case of Velez, although they are not the favorites for this round of 16 series, they are a tough team that River Plate will have to watch out for. They had a hard road to get through the round, having to win the last game and be attentive to what happened between Nacional and Bragantino. The "Fortin" finally advanced to the round after beating Estudiantes 4-0 and now they want to go for more.

Velez vs River Plate: Date

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Velez and River Plate will be played at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium on Wednesday, June 29 at 8:30 (ET).

Velez vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Velez vs River Plate

You can see this round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Velez and River Plate in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español.

How to watch Velez vs River Plate anywhere

