Velez play against River Plate for a Round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Velez vs River Plate: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 in the US

Velez and River Plate meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. This game will take place at Estadio José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires on June 29, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). Two Argentine teams willing to do anything to advance to the next round. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Fanatiz (7-day free trial).

Velez were not the best team of their group but they did what it took to reach the Round of 16 with a record of 2-2-2 and 8 points. All Argentine teams are present at RO16, but only two are big favorites, Boca Juniors and River Plate.

River Plate did not lose games during the group stage but their record was not quite perfect, the team won five games and tied one for a total of 16 points. They showed a high offensive attack scoring 18 goals and the defense allowed only 3 goals.

Velez vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Live Stream: Fanatiz (free trial)

Velez vs River Plate: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Velez vs River Plate: Storylines

Velez must win the first leg game against River Plate to have an advantage during the second leg since winning at River's home will be tough and unlikely but a draw could be much more viable in the second leg. If Velez makes it to the next round they will have to play another Argentine team in the quarter-finals.

River Plate as big favorites already know how to win on the road but during the Round of 16 things are usually different since only the ‘best’ teams are playing in that stage. During the group stage River Plate won against a brazilian team, Fortaleza 2-0, and their biggest winning margin was against Alianza Lima 8-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Velez vs River Plate in the U.S.

This 2022 Copa Libertadores game for the Round of 16 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Fanatiz and other options to watch this game in the beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Velez vs River Plate: Predictions And Odds

River Plate are favorites to win this game on the road with 2.05 odds that will pay $205 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are heavy favorites but anything can happen. Velez are underdogs with 3.70 odds. The draw is offered at 3.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Copa Libertadores game is: Draw 3.10.

BetMGM Velez 3.70 Draw / Totals 3.10 / 2.5 River Plate 2.05

* Odds via BetMGM.