The 33-year-old forward celebrated Atletico Mineiro’s titles by driving around in a tractor in his native Brazil.

There are many ways to celebrate a championship. You can get a tattoo, upload images on Instagram, or in the case of former Chelsea forward Diego Costa, you drive around the busy streets of Brazil in a tractor.

Costa returned to Brazil in 2021 to play for Atletico Mineiro, which also has former Brazilian national team forward Hulk on the roster. Costa’s arrival at Atletico Mineiro has been a success as the club won the domestic double winning the Brazilian title and Copa Do Brasil.

To mark the occasion the forward got on board a tractor and drove around the streets with his kids. The video was uploaded to Costa’s Instagram account and was well received by his many followers.

Diego Costa drives around in tractor in Brazil

Enroute to the domestic double Diego Costa played 15 games and scored 4 goals for Atletico Mineiro in the league. It is the striker’s 12th title in his career, after having won 7 at Atlético Madrid and 3 at Chelsea.

Costa played twice for Brazil before making a onetime switch and represented Spain on 24 occasions scoring 10 goals playing in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.