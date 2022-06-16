One thing that makes Sadio Mane stand out is his simplicity. The current Liverpool player never leaves his origins aside and this was not the exception. Mane played a soccer match on a neighborhood field.

Video | Mane plays soccer match in the mud with two former Premier League stars in his birthplace

Sadio Mane's future appears to be on track and away from Liverpool. According to reports, the 30-year-old has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich, and all that remains is for the clubs to come to an accord.

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bundesliga champions and the Senegalese player have agreed on a three-year contract. But Liverpool have rejected all the offers the German team have sent in.

Mane plays soccer match in his birthplace

Mane always helps his country whenever he can. In 2018, he donated £200,000 to build a school in Bambaly, Mane's birthplace. Furthermore, he gave £41,000 in 2020 to help fight Coronavirus in his native country.

The 30-year-old once said: "Why would I want 10 Ferraris, 20 diamond watches, or two jets? What would these things do for me and the world? I'm not going to use my money to buy a Ferrari, I'm going to help my people”.

Mane has not gone back on his word, and his recent visit to Bambaly was becuase he will inaugurate an Orange-branded 4G internet access tower, a hospital service center with policies to support Senegalese women and the first community gas station built by Oryx.

In addition, he used the opportunity to once again return to his roots. Mane organized a soccer match in a neighborhood field, and he drafted in former Blackburn and Liverpool star El Hadji Diouf plus Newcastle ace Papiss Cisse, as well as current national teammates Mbaye Diagne and Desire Segbe.

The rain could not stop them, and as Wiwsport showed, a huge crowd turned out to watch the game. Via Instagram, Mane said: "Back to the source with a gala match on the Bambaly pitch where it all started!!! A big thank you to my brothers Papiss Demba Cisse. Mbaye Diagne, Desire Segbe, and without forgetting my idol forever, sacred El Hadji Diouf".