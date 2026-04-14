Video: Barcelona gem Fermin Lopez suffers scary knock on his face by Atletico GK Musso

Fermin Lopez had a chance to make it 3-0 for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid, but he missed the header and earned a new scar after a scary clash with goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Barcelona arrived at Leg 2 of the Champions League quarterfinals against Atletico Madrid facing a 2-0 aggregate deficit. However, they quickly scored two goals to level the tie at 2-2, and Fermin Lopez nearly put his club ahead in the first half.

The forward received a brilliant cross from Lamine Yamal and appeared completely unmarked inside the box. He attempted a diving header, but it was well-saved by Juan Musso, who accidentally caught the Spaniard in the face with his cleats. The collision left Lopez with a deep facial scar; images of the incident are graphic due to the significant amount of blood. Caution is advised.

Advertisement

From a potential 3-0 to a 2-1

Fermin Lopez could have scored to make it 3-0, a goal that would have given Barcelona the lead on aggregate. However, in the very next play, Atletico scored to regain their overall advantage.

In a brilliant counter-attack, Marcos Llorente surged down the entire right side of the pitch before whipping in a cross for Ademola Lookman, who simply tapped the ball in to restore his club’s lead.

Advertisement

Fermin Lopez quickly returned to the pitch after his injury scare, but Atletico had already taken advantage of his missed chance to fight their way back into the game. Nevertheless, Barcelona still has 45 minutes to try and knock the Colchoneros out of the Champions League.