In a dream season, Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga for the first time in their history. The images were epic for the heroes led by Xabi Alonso.

Bayer Leverkusen have achieved what seemed unattainable. After 119 years of history, the club has won its first Bundesliga with an impressive record of 29 unbeaten matches, including 25 victories.

Xabi Alonso has done an extraordinary job in his first major opportunity as a coach. In addition to their unstoppable run in Germany, the team also aims to lift the DFB Pokal and the Europa League, all without losing a single match.

Furthermore, Bayer Leverkusen achieved something very unusual for any team in Germany: halting a streak of 11 consecutive titles from a powerhouse like Bayern Munich, who have fallen behind by 16 points.

As expected, the scenes at the end of the 5-0 victory against Werder Bremen were epic, with thousands of fans flooding into the BayArena pitch to celebrate alongside their heroes. A magical night indeed.

How many titles have Bayer Leverkusen won?

Bayer Leverkusen have won three titles throughout their history: the UEFA Cup in 1988, the DFB Pokal in 1993 and now the Bundesliga during the 2023-2024 season. As we’ve noted, in the upcoming weeks, they could lift two more trophies.

Never in the history of the Bundesliga has a team reached Matchday 30 unbeaten. Now, they are just five games away from achieving something incredible in European soccer history: an undefeated campaign.

At the moment, Bayer Leverkusen have an amazing streak of 43 official matches without losing in all competitions, tying the all-time record set by Juventus in 2012.