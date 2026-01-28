What happens if Real Madrid win, tie or lose vs Benfica today in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8?

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League league phase comes to an end today, with all matches taking place simultaneously to ensure competitive integrity. Real Madrid visit Benfica at the Estádio da Luz, where Los Blancos are in a commanding position to secure a direct ticket to the Round of 16.

Real Madrid enter the final matchday in third place with 15 points, trailing only Arsenal and Bayern Munich, both of whom have already clinched their spots in the next round. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side controls their own destiny, and a favorable result today would see them skip the playoff round entirely.

In contrast, Benfica face a much steeper climb under Jose Mourinho. Currently sitting in 29th place with just six points, the Portuguese side is currently outside even the knockout phase playoff spots. They must secure a victory at home and hope for a series of external results to go their way to keep their European campaign alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Real Madrid win vs Benfica?

If Real Madrid secure a victory at Estádio da Luz, they will officially clinch a direct berth in the Round of 16. For Benfica, a defeat would end their European aspirations, resulting in their elimination from the competition.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal for Real Madrid. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

What happens if Real Madrid and Benfica tie?

see also Where to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

A draw would likely be enough for Real Madrid to retain a top-eight position, as they boast a superior goal difference that would serve as the primary tiebreaker. For Benfica, a single point would not be sufficient to climb into the top 24, resulting in their elimination.

Advertisement

What happens if Real Madrid lose vs Benfica?

Even with a loss, Real Madrid are guaranteed to advance to at least the knockout phase playoffs. However, they could drop out of the top eight and lose their direct Round of 16 ticket if several of the 10 teams currently trailing them win their respective matches.

Advertisement

For Benfica, a victory is their only path to survival, though they would still need Athletic Club, Napoli, Copenhagen, Olympiacos, and PSV Eindhoven to drop points to sneak into a playoff spot.