Drake Maye sends clear message about his injury ahead of Super Bowl LX matchup: Seahawks vs Patriots

After popping up on the injury report with a shoulder grievance, the New England Patriots quarterback, Drake Maye provided a clear message ahead of the Super Bowl LX vs Seattle Seahawks.

By Bruno Milano

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesDrake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

It’s a long two-week wait from the NFL Conference Finals to the Super Bowl LX. However, in the meantime, the New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered a shoulder grievance. However, as the team prepares to face the Seattle Seahawks, the MVP contender sent a clear message.

Mike Vrabel said there is not much concern about Maye’s status for the Super Bowl LX, but the fact is people will be calmer listening from the QB himself. “I’m trying to do whatever I can to get back to 100 percent,” said Maye.

The QB also said, “I was able to do some of the jog-through, so feeling good, and looking forward to being ready to go. This is the game you dream of playing, so looking forward to getting out there and getting a chance to play in the Super Bowl.” Head coach Mike Vrabel also sent a clear message to the Seahawks.

Maye has struggled in the postseason

The regular season numbers of Drake Maye are sensational. Hence, he is an MVP contender right now. Maye ended the 2025 regular season with 4,394 yards, 72% completion, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was outstanding and actually led the NFL in completion percentage.

However, the postseason has been rough. He has completed just 43/77 passes, with five total touchdowns and two interceptions, along six fumbles. Yes, he has faced three top-five defenses en route to the Super Bowl LX, but the Seahawks are also an elite unit.

Maye has been hit a lot in the NFL Playoffs

It needs to be said that Maye’s protection has also been underwhelming. During this playoff run, the Patriots have allowed Maye to be sacked five times per game. In fact, Maye has been pressured 17 times, which means he gets sacked almost every time that he is pressured.

Seattle has only three sacks this NFL Playoffs. However, the Patriots O-line hasn’t been that good and Maye has had issues protecting the football. Hence, if the quarterback’s shoulder is not at a 100%, he could be in a lot of pain during the game.

