Where to watch Armenia vs Portugal live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Armenia and Portugal will face off against in a Matchday 1 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Portugal start their World Cup qualifying campaign as one of the top contenders to secure a direct spot, and the pressure is on to deliver a strong start. Cristiano Ronaldo leads a squad expected to dominate a group that looks favorable on paper, though the danger of slipping into complacency looms large.

Their first test comes against an Armenia side that has made notable strides in recent years and believes it can challenge for the second-place spot. While Portugal aim for a statement win, Armenia’s focus will be on clawing out a result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

When will the Armenia vs Portugal match be played?

Armenia receive Portugal this Saturday, September 6, for Matchday 1 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Armenia vs Portugal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Armenia vs Portugal in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Armenia and Portugal will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus, ViX.