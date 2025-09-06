Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Armenia vs Portugal live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Armenia take one Portugal in a Matchday 1 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

Armenia and Portugal will face off against in a Matchday 1 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Armenia vs Portugal online in the US on Fubo]

Portugal start their World Cup qualifying campaign as one of the top contenders to secure a direct spot, and the pressure is on to deliver a strong start. Cristiano Ronaldo leads a squad expected to dominate a group that looks favorable on paper, though the danger of slipping into complacency looms large.

Their first test comes against an Armenia side that has made notable strides in recent years and believes it can challenge for the second-place spot. While Portugal aim for a statement win, Armenia’s focus will be on clawing out a result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Advertisement

When will the Armenia vs Portugal match be played?

Armenia receive Portugal this Saturday, September 6, for Matchday 1 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Tigran Barseghyan of Armenia – Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Tigran Barseghyan of Armenia – Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Advertisement

Armenia vs Portugal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

Lionel Messi ties Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup Qualifying feat with brace for Argentina vs Venezuela

see also

Lionel Messi ties Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup Qualifying feat with brace for Argentina vs Venezuela

How to watch Armenia vs Portugal in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Armenia and Portugal will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch England vs Andorra live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch England vs Andorra live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Nicaragua vs Costa Rica live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Nicaragua vs Costa Rica live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Haiti vs Honduras live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Haiti vs Honduras live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Phillies fans get big surprise from Marcus Lemonis after Bader HR ball drama
MLB

Phillies fans get big surprise from Marcus Lemonis after Bader HR ball drama

Better Collective Logo