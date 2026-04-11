Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores career goal No. 968 for Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud

Cristiano Ronaldo remains on track to become the first player to reach the 1,000-goal milestone. The Portuguese star scored the 968th goal of his career to open the scoring for Al Nassr against Al Akhdoud in Saudi Pro League action.

After a dominant start to the match characterized by high pressure, Kingsley Coman found Ronaldo, who burst into the box with speed and unleashed a powerful, low-driven shot that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

The goal is a significant one for both Ronaldo and Al Nassr. Should they secure the win today, they would move five points clear of Al Hilal, their closest title rivals, with six games remaining.

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Ronaldo GOALLLLLL 🤩



He knocks in the opener ✨ pic.twitter.com/qJ0N8S3dtt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 11, 2026

Ronaldo nearing historic Saudi Pro League record

With his recent goal against Al Akhdoud, Cristiano Ronaldo now has 98 goals in 101 matches since debuting in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese star is now just two goals away from equaling the historic record held by Abderrazak Hamdallah as the fastest player to reach 100 goals in the history of the Saudi league.

Closing the gap in the Golden Boot race

Cristiano is not backing down from the Golden Boot race, remaining steadfast in his pursuit of a third consecutive scoring title in the Saudi Pro League. Although this goal keeps him in third place on the table with 24 goals, he is closing in on Julian Quiñones of Al Qadisiyah, who has 26, and Ivan Toney of Al Ahli, who currently leads the league with 27 goals.