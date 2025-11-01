Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores equalizer for Al Nassr vs Al Fayha at the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a critical goal for Al Nassr, leveling the score against Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. The team managed by Jorge Jesus is currently battling to maintain its lead atop the table.

The vital score came after a brilliant setup: Kingsley Coman delivered a superb assist to Ronaldo, who evaded the opposing goalkeeper before calmly slotting home the equalizer for Al Nassr.

The equalizer scored by Cristiano Ronaldo is crucial, as the draw allows Al Nassr to retain their position as the Saudi Pro League leader with 19 points, narrowly holding off Al Taawoun, who sit on 18 points.

The game-tying goal marks Cristiano Ronaldo’s eighth strike in 10 games so far this season for Al Nassr. More historically, it pushes his career total to 951 goals, leaving him just 49 tallies shy of becoming the only player in soccer history to reach the legendary milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo still chasing first trophy with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the undisputed centerpiece of Al Nassr since his high-profile arrival in 2022. The Portuguese icon remains the team’s leading scorer, having amassed 107 goals in 115 matches. However, despite his phenomenal individual output, he has yet to secure a single major official championship with the Saudi club.

Ronaldo has been on the losing side in all three finals he has contested with Al Nassr. This streak includes a penalty shootout defeat to Al Hilal in the 2023-24 King’s Cup, followed by back-to-back losses in the Saudi Super Cup, a 4-1 thrashing by Al Hilal in 2024 and a subsequent penalty shootout defeat to Al Ahli in 2025.

The only piece of silverware Ronaldo has managed to capture with Al Nassr is the Arab Club Champions Cup, where his brace secured a 2-1 victory over Al Hilal. Crucially, this competition is not officially recognized by either the AFC or FIFA, classifying it merely as an exhibition trophy. This context makes maintaining their top position in the Saudi Pro League vital, as it represents Ronaldo’s best chance to claim his first official title since coming to Arabia.