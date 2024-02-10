Video: Erling Haaland saves the day for Manchester City with two goals against Everton

Erling Haaland is finally back. After several months out due to a foot injury, the Norwegian forward rediscovered his scoring touch in Manchester City’s 2-0 victory against Everton at Etihad Stadium.

It was a very challenging match for Pep Guardiola’s team until Haaland appeared in the 71st minute with an impressive shot to score the first goal of the game. The star released all his frustration during the celebration.

Then, when Everton was pressing for the equalizer, Kevin De Bruyne delivered a sensational pass to Erling Haaland, who finished in an extraordinary manner, showcasing with his speed that he is ready for the final stretch of the season.

With this result, Manchester City regained the top spot in the Premier League and control their destiny to set a new record: four consecutive titles. However, Liverpool and Arsenal remain very close.

Video: Erling Haaland scores twice for Manchester City against Everton

Erling Haaland hadn’t scored since November 25. Despite that, he remained the top scorer in the Premier League for many weeks tied with Mohamed Salah. Truly incredible.

Now, Haaland has 16 goals and holds the lead alone. His comeback is crucial for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City as they aim to secure another possible treble.