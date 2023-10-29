A few hours before the Ballon d’Or ceremony, in which Lionel Messi is the favorite to win, Erling Haaland scored a goal in the highly anticipated derby between Manchester City and Manchester United. However, this episode was preceded by a major controversy involving VAR.

In the 24th minute, Rasmus Hojlund made minimal contact with Rodri in the penalty area, and although the play seemed insignificant, VAR called the referee to review the sequence. Ultimately, a penalty was awarded.

Erling Haaland didn’t miss the opportunity, deceiving Andre Onana and putting Manchester City ahead 1-0 in a crucial Premier League match. Pep Guardiola and company are in a tremendous race with Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Will Erling Haaland win the 2023 Ballon d’Or over Lionel Messi?

Erling Haaland was the top scorer during the 2022-2023 Champions League and, as a consequence, a few weeks ago he took home the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award after his tremendous performances with Manchester City.

Haaland’s numbers in the 2022-2023 season were just amazing. 36 goals in the Premier League (a new record) and 12 goals at the Champions League. That’s why, for many experts and fans, he’s the only true candidate who might compete for the next Ballon d’Or with Lionel Messi.

Of course, Messi is the big favorite considering his amazing performances at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for Argentina. He won the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament. The ceremony will take place this Monday in Paris.