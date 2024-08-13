Philadelphia Union surprised FC Cincinnati with a 4-2 win in the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 16. Here, you can find highlights, goals, and key moments from the game.

FC Cincinnati couldn’t capitalize on their home advantage and were eliminated by Philadelphia Union, who advanced to the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. The visiting team secured the win with goals from Mikael Uhre (51′), Tai Baribo (61′, 81′), and Quinn Sullivan (84′). Pavel Bucha (66′) and DeAndre Yedlin (80′) scored for the home side.

The Union, currently tenth in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer, has lost only one of their last six matches, a penalty shootout against Cruz Azul in the third round of the Leagues Cup group stage.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, remains in second place in the Eastern Conference, five points behind leader Inter Miami. The Orange and Blue team saw their three-game winning streak come to an end and had not lost at home since their 0-1 defeat to Chicago Fire on July 17.