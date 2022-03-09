Kylian Mbappe has scored another crucial goal for PSG to put them in front against Real Madrid in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Here, check out the video of his goal.

He's done it again. Kylian Mbappe put PSG in front against Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League game. The Frenchman, who has given his side the edge with a last-gasp winner in the first leg, has now given Paris the lead in Madrid.

The hosts got off to an interesting start to the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu but they eventually dropped back as Mauricio Pochettino's men took control of the ball and began to put pressure on Los Blancos.

Thibaut Courtois has prevented Paris Saint-Germain from taking the lead on many occasions but the deadlock was eventually broken after many efforts. Mbappe had previously warned them with a goal that was ruled out for offside but shortly after he was merciless.

Watch: Mbappe scores for PSG vs Real Madrid again

Mbappe might take much of the spotlight but it was Neymar who provided an incredible assist to leave the Frenchman close to the opponent's box before he finished the job. Check out the video here.

Video for UK viewers

Video for US viewers

Video for Canada viewers