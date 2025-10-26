Video: Kylian Mbappe scores great goal for Real Madrid vs Barcelona to open the scoring in El Clasico

Kylian Mbappe has given Real Madrid the lead against Barcelona in great fashion. 22 minutes into El Clasico, the Frenchman opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu with a clinical finish inside the box.

Jude Bellingham set up Mbappe with a fantastic pass, leaving the former PSG star one-on-one with Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. The Pole couldn’t do much against Kylian, who easily put the ball in the back of the net.

Mbappe’s goal came only a few minutes after having a fantastic strike disallowed due to offside in the build-up. Far from letting that situation destroy his confidence, Mbappe kept up with his strong pace to eventually break the deadlock for Real Madrid.

Mbappe extends scoring streak against Barcelona

Mbappe has been on fire against Barcelona lately. As @2010MisterChip notes on X (formerly known as Twitter), this is the fourth straight derby the French superstar has found the net for Los Blancos.

The striker has gotten used to scoring against Barcelona from his days with Paris Saint-Germain, boasting 12 goals in 9 games against the Cules. Follow our liveblog of the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona to keep up with all the updates!