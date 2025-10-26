Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: Halftime! (2-1) Spanish Clasico on Matchday 10 of 2025-26 LaLiga

Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in the first official Clasico of the 2025–26 LaLiga, with the Santiago Bernabeu set to host another electrifying chapter in one of soccer’s greatest rivalries. The clash promises a fiery atmosphere, especially after Lamine Yamal’s recent controversial comments that sparked reactions from the Madrid squad. Halftime!

[Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live in the USA on Fubo]

Xabi Alonso’s side arrives in great form, riding a strong winning streak that includes a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid have shown tactical discipline.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have rediscovered their best version in recent weeks. The Catalans are coming off two emphatic wins, including a commanding 6–1 triumph over Girona, where Marcus Rashford scored twice and Fermin Lopez completed a stunning hat-trick. Flick’s men have been firing on all cylinders and will look to carry that attacking momentum into the Bernabeu.