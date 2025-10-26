Trending topics:
Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: Halftime! (2-1) Spanish Clasico on Matchday 10 of 2025-26 LaLiga

Real Madrid and Barcelona are facing each other today on Matchday 10 of the 2025–26 LaLiga. Follow our live blog for instant updates, goals, and stay with us for real-time action and all the intensity from the Spanish Clasico. Halftime!

By Emilio Abad

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona and Federico Valverde of Real Madrid.
© Angel MartinezMarcus Rashford of FC Barcelona and Federico Valverde of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in the first official Clasico of the 2025–26 LaLiga, with the Santiago Bernabeu set to host another electrifying chapter in one of soccer’s greatest rivalries. The clash promises a fiery atmosphere, especially after Lamine Yamal’s recent controversial comments that sparked reactions from the Madrid squad. Halftime!

[Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live in the USA on Fubo]

Xabi Alonso’s side arrives in great form, riding a strong winning streak that includes a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid have shown tactical discipline.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have rediscovered their best version in recent weeks. The Catalans are coming off two emphatic wins, including a commanding 6–1 triumph over Girona, where Marcus Rashford scored twice and Fermin Lopez completed a stunning hat-trick. Flick’s men have been firing on all cylinders and will look to carry that attacking momentum into the Bernabeu.

45' - Halftime! (2-1)

The referee blows for halftime at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid lead 2–1 after goals from Mbappe and Bellingham, while Fermin Lopez scored for Barcelona. Both teams will look to adjust in the second half.

45+6' - Yellow cards so far (2-1)

Both teams have received cautions in the first half. Federico Valverde of Real Madrid was booked in the 23rd minute for a foul on Marcus Rashford, while Pedri of Barcelona received a yellow card in the 42nd minute for a foul on Vinicius Jr.

45+6' - Six minutes of added time (2-1)

The referee has signaled six minutes of added time at the end of the first half as Real Madrid and Barcelona battle it out in an intense Clasico.

45' - Mbappe’s goal ruled out for offside (2-1)

Real Madrid had a third goal, but it was disallowed for offside by Kylian Mbappe. Barcelona is under pressure as the Merengues continue to dominate the attack.

42' - GOOOOAL FOR REAL MADRID (2-1)

Real Madrid score again as Jude Bellingham receives a perfectly timed header from Eder Militao and finishes cleanly in front of goal, putting the Merengues ahead 2–1.

GOOOOOAL FOR BARCELONAA (1-1)

Barcelona equalize after intense pressure near Real Madrid’s box. Alejandro Balde finds Marcus Rashford, who delivers a cross into the area, and Fermin Lopez finishes easily to make it 1–1.

34' - Vinicius tests Szczesny (1-0)

Vinicius Jr threatens Barcelona’s goal with a well-placed shot following a run by Mbappe behind the defense. The Brazilian’s effort is brilliantly saved by Wojciech Szczesny, keeping the scoreline intact.

33' - Barcelona dominate possession, Real Madrid remain dangerous (1-0)

Barcelona control 68% of the ball but struggle to create real danger, lacking depth in their attacks. Real Madrid, with 31% possession, still appear more explosive and threatening on the counter.

29' - Szczesny denies Huijsen (1-0)

Real Madrid win a corner, but it comes to nothing. Moments later, Vinicius Jr delivers a precise ball into the box for Dean Huijsen, whose close-range effort is brilliantly saved by Barcelona’s Wojciech Szczesny.

26' - Barcelona under pressure (1-0)

Following Mbappe’s goal, Barcelona is struggling to respond. Real Madrid have created two dangerous shots from outside the box, both going over the crossbar, adding moments of tension to the Clasico.

21' - GOOOOOAL FOR REAL MADRID (1-0)

Kylian Mbappe opens the scoring for Real Madrid after his previous goal was disallowed. Receiving a perfectly timed through ball from Jude Bellingham, Mbappe finishes brilliantly to put the Merengues ahead 1–0.

18' - Barcelona settles into possession (0-0)

At 18 minutes, Barcelona is calming the tempo of the Clasico, focusing on maintaining control of the ball and building their play.

13' - Mbappe’s goal ruled out for offside (0-0)

The goal by Kylian Mbappe has been disallowed for offside.

11' - GOOOOOOAL FOR REAL MADRID (1-0)

Real Madrid score the first goal of the Clasico as Kylian Mbappe unleashes a phenomenal volley from outside the box. A spectacular strike that puts the Merengues ahead.

9' - Yamal tests Courtois (0-0)

Lamine Yamal takes his first shot on goal, but it goes nowhere as Real Madrid’s fans continue to jeer him over his pre-match comments.

4' - Penalty overturned (0-0)

The penalty for Real Madrid has been overturned. After review, it was determined that Lamine Yamal did not commit a foul; instead, Vinicius Jr’s contact with Yamal’s leg caused the fall.

3' - Penalty awarded to Real Madrid (0-0)

A penalty is awarded to Real Madrid after Lamine Yamal fouls Vinicius Jr inside the box. The decision is currently under review for a possible offside.

1' - Barcelona win first corner (0-0)

Barcelona earn the first corner of the Clasico, but the opportunity is wasted and fails to produce any danger for Real Madrid.

0' - Clasico underway! (0-0)

The game is underway at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid and Barcelona begin their highly anticipated 2025–26 LaLiga clash. The atmosphere is electric as both teams look to assert themselves early in this intense rivalry.

Teams take the field

Real Madrid and Barcelona are out on the Santiago Bernabeu pitch just minutes before kickoff. Fans are on their feet as the players prepare for what promises to be a thrilling Clasico showdown.

Stadium spotlight: Santiago Bernabeu

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, is a retractable-roof soccer stadium with a seating capacity of 83,186 following its extensive renovation completed in late 2024. It is now the second-largest stadium in Spain, set to host today’s Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

And an important update for today: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bernabeu’s roof will be closed for today’s Clasico, Real Madrid decided.

A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Yamal sparks Clasico controversy

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal has stirred the pot ahead of today’s Clasico against Real Madrid. Speaking on a Kings League Twitch program, Yamal compared Real Madrid to Porcinos, saying bluntly: “Yes, of course, they steal, they complain…” Gerard Pique backed him up, and Yamal also reminded fans of his goal in Barcelona’s 4–0 win over Real Madrid last season, signaling his intent to strike again at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Marca, Real Madrid players are reportedly “tired of Lamine, his words, and his attitude,” adding extra spice to the rivalry. Xabi Alonso addressed the comments in his pre-match press conference, emphasizing that the focus remains on the pitch. “I’m not going to get into that… The important thing is what happens on the pitch,” Alonso said.

Why are Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha not playing today?

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha will miss today’s Clasico against Real Madrid due to injury setbacks. Lewandowski picked up a demanding injury during the recent World Cup qualifiers with Poland, while Raphinha continues his rehabilitation from an early-season injury sustained with Barcelona.

Barcelona confirmed starting XI!

Here's Barcelona's lineup for the Spanish Clasico on Matchday 10 of 2025-26 LaLiga against Real Madrid!

Real Madrid confirmed lineup!

Here's Real Madrid's lineup for the Spanish Clasico on Matchday 10 of 2025-26 LaLiga against Barcelona!

Today’s referees

The Technical Committee of Referees of the Spanish Football Federation has confirmed the officials for the Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu. César Soto Grado will take charge as the main referee, with Carlos Álvarez and David Becerril as assistant referees, Guillermo Conejero as the fourth official, and Iglesias Villanueva overseeing VAR decisions.

Kick off time and how to watch

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will get underway at 11:15 AM ET (PT: 8:15 AM)

Watch this clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona live in the USA on Fubo, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and Sling Orange.

Real Madrid and Barcelona clash in the 2025–26 LaLiga

Welcome to our live blog of today’s Spanish Clasico!

The two giants face off at the Santiago Bernabeu this Sunday, October 26, in what promises to be a heated showdown full of history, rivalry, and top-level soccer.

Real Madrid enter on a strong winning streak, while Barcelona are riding high after back-to-back emphatic victories. Both sides are expected to field their best lineups, making this encounter a must-watch for soccer fans everywhere.

Stay with us for key information, fun facts, and minute-by-minute updates as Real Madrid and Barcelona battle it out in one of the most anticipated matches of the 2025–26 LaLiga!

