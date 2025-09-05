Video: Lionel Messi clashes with a Venezuela player during Argentina’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match

Argentina faced Venezuela on matchday 17 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Buenos Aires. Beyond being a decisive game for the Venezuelans, the night carried extra weight for Lionel Messi and his teammates, who were part of a farewell prepared in his honor. However, what was expected to be a celebratory occasion turned into a tense battle, with the atmosphere pushing past emotional limits.

In what was already an emotional night, Messi, playing his final official match with Argentina on home soil, found himself at the center of a heated confrontation. Tensions boiled over when he clashed with Tomas Rincon, the veteran Venezuela midfielder, in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms at Mas Monumental.

Referee Piero Maza of Chile blew the halftime whistle with Argentina holding a narrow lead thanks to a stunning goal from their No. 10. As some Argentina players discussed adjustments and others tried to catch their breath, Messi lingered at the back of the line, waiting for Rincon to appear.

When the former Juventus player walked by, Messi confronted him about an earlier challenge and gave him a slight shove. The situation quickly drew attention, with players and staff from both Argentina and Venezuela stepping in to keep the dispute from escalating further.

Salomon Rondon stepped between the two stars and, with a few calming words, managed to defuse the moment. Soon after, fourth official Jose Cabrero and assistant referee Claudio Urrutia intervened, ensuring the situation did not get out of control.

Lionel Messi bids farewell amid a tribute at Monumental

In his postgame interview, Messi expressed his emotions after what marked his final official appearance in Argentina colors at home. “I experienced many things in this stadium, some good and some not so good, but it is always a joy to play in front of our people,” Messi said.

The Argentina captain also addressed his future, hinting at the uncertainty surrounding his participation in the 2026 World Cup. While acknowledging the natural doubts that come with his age, Messi made it clear he remains motivated. “The most logical thing is that I don’t make it to the next World Cup. But here we are, I’m excited and eager. As I’ve always said, I take it day by day, game by game. What’s clear is that today was my last qualifier at home,” he stated.

Messi to miss the next match

Despite showing he remains in top condition, with Argentina already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, protecting Messi is now the priority. Both the captain and head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that he will not travel for the team’s next qualifier against Ecuador, a decision made to avoid unnecessary risk.

