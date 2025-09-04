Lionel Messi ties Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup Qualifying feat with brace for Argentina vs Venezuela

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue their battle for the soccer records even in the final stages of their careers. On Thursday, the Argentine star tied the Portuguese ace in goals scored at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

With his brace in La Albiceleste’s 3-0 win against Venezuela, Messi reached 36 goals in World Cup Qualifiers, matching the number held by Ronaldo. Needless to say, a great way to play his final World Cup Qualifying match in Argentina.

Messi extended his lead as his country’s all-time top scorer, topping the charts with an impressive 114 goals to his name. Ronaldo, meanwhile, is still the all-time international top scorer with 138 goals.

Who stands above Messi and Ronaldo for most World Cup Qualifying goals?

Now, only one player stands above Messi and Ronaldo when it comes to goals scored in FIFA World Cup Qualifying history: Carlos Ruiz, who set the record with 39.

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Messi’s World Cup Qualifying history almost over

Messi may have only one game left to try and reach that number, since Argentina‘s Matchday 18 game against Ecuador could be the final World Cup Qualifying game in his career.

Even if he decides to continue playing until the 2030 World Cup, Argentina may receive a bye to the group stage as they will host one of the inaugural matches. Therefore, he would a hat-trick against Ecuador to tie Ruiz.

Lionel Scaloni suggested Messi will travel to Ecuador, but Leo’s presence for that game remains uncertain. Argentina are reportedly considering to give Messi rest to allow him to prepare for the final stretch of the 2025 season with Inter Miami, who are chasing the MLS Cup title.

Ronaldo can still regain lead over Messi in WC Qualifying goals

Ronaldo, on the other hand, will have more opportunities to lead Messi again with Portugal still having many games in hand at the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The Al Nassr star’s first chance will come Saturday, September 6, when Portugal take on Armenia.

