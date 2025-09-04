Video: Lionel Messi in tears ahead of final World Cup Qualifier in Argentina

Although Argentina have already secured their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, today’s match against Venezuela holds significant importance. This marks Lionel Messi’s final CONMEBOL Qualifiers game on Argentine soil. Acknowledging this momentous occasion, fans at Mas Monumental stadium gave the Argentine star a hero’s welcome. Overwhelmed by the heartfelt reception, Messi couldn’t hold back his tears during the pre-game warm-up.

With Lionel Scaloni’s national team having already secured a spot in the 2026 World Cup, the upcoming match against Venezuela adopts a deeply emotional tone. This game marks Lionel Messi’s final appearance in official competitions with the Argentine national team. In response, the stadium erupted in a heartfelt tribute to the man they’ve dubbed their eternal captain—a player who has transformed from a polarizing figure into a true legend.

Since his debut with the national team in 2005, Lionel Messi has consistently drawn comparisons to Diego Armando Maradona. Both share exceptional talent and the same position on the field, but their personalities differ. Diego was an extroverted, vocal leader, while Messi lets his performance speak volumes. For years, critics targeted the Inter Miami star for not securing titles with Argentina. That narrative shifted in 2021 when he led Argentina to a Copa America victory.

This triumph marked the start of Messi’s and Argentina’s global dominance. Following the Copa America success, Messi guided Argentina to the 2022 Finalissima, showcasing his leadership. The pinnacle of his career came later that year when Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, solidifying his legendary status. His legacy grew further when he led Argentina to another Copa America triumph in 2024.

