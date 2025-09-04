Video: Lionel Messi scores Argentina’s third goal vs Venezuela to net brace in last WC Qualifier at home

Argentina is facing Venezuela in matchday 17 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, in a crucial game for the Vinotinto as they fight for qualification. Meanwhile, Argentina is hosting a highly emotional farewell for their eternal captain, Lionel Messi, in a match filled with significance and anticipation.

Lionel Messi scored the first goal for Argentina in the 38th minute, following a brilliant team move. The play started with Paredes, who threaded a pass to Julián Álvarez, and then delivered a perfectly timed through ball for Messi to finish with class.

With this result, Venezuela falls into the repechage position due to their loss and the outcomes of other matches, grateful that Bolivia is also losing to Colombia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Venezuela will now try to disrupt the celebration in Argentina and for his own benefit, as Messi plays his final match of the World Cup Qualifiers and possibly his last on home soil.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Messi scores Argentina’s third goal and secures his brace

Lionel Messi seals his brace and closes Argentina’s victory with a third goal against Venezuela, finishing off a brilliant collective move. Thiago Almada received the ball inside the box and delivered a perfect cut-back pass for the No. 10 to slot home with class. A beautiful farewell on Argentine soil.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The celebration and bittersweet moment in Argentina for Messi

Despite everything happening in Buenos Aires and Messi scoring a highly emotional goal, the atmosphere quickly turned into a deeply moving moment. Fans at the Mas Monumental stadium gave the Argentine star a hero’s welcome. Overwhelmed by the heartfelt reception, Messi couldn’t hold back his tears during the pre-game warm-up.

see also Brazil vs Chile: Lineups for Matchday 17 of South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

With Argentina already secured for the 2026 World Cup, the match against Venezuela carried a deeply emotional tone. It marked Lionel Messi’s final appearance in official competitions with the national team on Argentine soil. In response, the stadium erupted in a heartfelt tribute to their eternal captain—a player who has transformed from a polarizing figure into a true legend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi continues extending his record

Despite early criticism, Lionel Messi has emerged as a transformative force in Argentine soccer, playing 194 matches for the national team. During this period, he became an unmatched figure, surpassing Gabriel Batistuta to become Argentina’s all-time leading scorer with an extraordinary 112 goals. With his recent strike, he now reaches 113 goals, extending his record even further.