Argentina vs Venezuela: Lineups for Matchday 17 of Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today

Argentina face Venezuela on matchday 17 of the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in a game that will be crucial for Venezuela, who remain in the fight for qualification. At the same time, it will be equally important for Argentina, as it marks the farewell of Lionel Messi from the national team.

Argentina have already secured their spot in the World Cup, making this game less stressful from their perspective. Still, they are not a team to settle. With their captain saying goodbye, the atmosphere will be electric — a celebration in the stands, emotions running high throughout the country, and every spotlight fixed on the Argentine icon, who once again will carry the team’s flag.

For Venezuela, the stakes could not be higher. While they understand the special setting created by Messi’s farewell, they arrive knowing they must pick up points. They currently sit in the playoff position, but a defeat could leave them in a dangerous spot, as another team is closing in on their place in the table.

Elsewhere, Bolivia will visit Colombia in another decisive clash, with both sides holding onto slim hopes of pulling off a miracle to enter the race. Should they secure a positive result, Venezuela could be pushed into further trouble. This adds another layer of importance to the match in Buenos Aires, which will be both historic and competitive.

Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during a game against Venezuela.

Argentina expected lineup vs Venezuela

Lionel Scaloni’s call-up list included several new names, though they are unlikely to start. Most of the regular core is expected to feature, with exciting opportunities for young players like Nicolas Paz, Franco Mastantuono, and Thiago Almada.

With that in mind, Argentina are expected to line up as follows against Venezuela: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Paz or Franco Mastantuono; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada.

Venezuela predicted lineup vs Argentina

Venezuela made no major changes to their squad list and appear close to full strength for the matchup against Scaloni’s side. Fernando Batista is expected to rely on Salomon Rondon to lead the attack.

Their predicted lineup is: Wuilker Farinez; Ronald Hernandez, Mikel Villanueva, Jhon Chancellor, Luis Mago; Yangel Herrera, Telasco Segovia, Darwin Machis, Jefferson Savarino; Andres Ponce, Salomon Rondon.

