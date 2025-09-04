Where to watch Argentina vs Venezuela live in the USA: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina will face off against Venezuela on Matchday 17 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

The CONMEBOL qualifiers are nearing the finish line, and while Argentina has already secured its spot at the 2026 World Cup, all eyes are on Buenos Aires for what could be Lionel Messi’s final home qualifier appearance.

Venezuela enter this clash with a historic opportunity to push closer to a playoff berth, bringing added urgency as they look to spoil the celebration and walk away with a crucial result against the defending world champions.

When will the Argentina vs Venezuela match be played?

Argentina play against Venezuela this Thursday, September 4, for Matchday 17 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Argentina vs Venezuela: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela in the USA

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Argentina and Venezuela will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Universo, DirecTV Stream, ViX.