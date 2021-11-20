Lionel Messi has scored his first goal for PSG in the Ligue 1 in the 3-1 victory against Nantes. Here, check out the video.

It was worth the wait. Lionel Messi scored his first goal in the Ligue 1 during the 3-1 PSG victory over Nantes on Saturday. It took 412 minutes for the Argentinian to finally score in the league with his new club. He already scored

”There were some good chances but we were not scared, in the last minutes we scored. I’m very happy with my first league goal, even though I already scored goals in the Champions League,”the Argentinian star told to Canal+ after the game.

Messi’s goal was the third of the night in Paris. Kylian Mbappé was the first one to score for PSG just two minutes into the first half and then he assisted the Argentinian (87’). The second goal was an own goal from Dennis Apiah (81’), minutes after Kolo Muani scored for Nantes (76’).

Video: Lionel Messi’s first goal in the Ligue 1 for PSG

First Messi’s goal in the Ligue 1 was his signature brand: a powerful strike outside the box. It’s his 15 goal from outside the box this year. With the victory, PSG are now 13 points ahead of Lens, who play tomorrow.