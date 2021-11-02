Lionel Messi got on the scoresheet for PSG again, this time with a brace against Leipzig. Here, check out the videos of Kylian Mbappe's assist and the Argentinian star's penalty goal in the UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi may have struggled to adjust to life at PSG at first, but he's starting to find his best form again. The Argentine superstar put things level when Paris Saint-Germain were trailing by one to Leipzig after a great play with Kylian Mbappe.

The hosts were leading the Bundesliga side thanks to the French striker but the visitors turned things around and put them under pressure. But, with more than 20 minutes for the final whistle, Messi stepped up to tie the match.

Messi scored for the second straight time in the tournament after netting his first one in Paris in a much-needed win over Manchester City. Later, he added another one with a beautiful panenka penalty. Here, take a look at his two goals for PSG.

Watch: Messi scores brace for PSG vs Leipzig

Achraf Hakimi recovered the ball close to Leipzig's box and the offensive duo was ruthless. Mbappe and Messi teamed up well while Neymar is absent to help PSG bounce back in a hard-fought encounter. A few minutes later, Messi scored a panenka spot-kick to put his side in front.