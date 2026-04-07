Video: Luis Diaz scores first goal for Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid in Champions League QF

Bayern Munich dominated but couldn’t translate that into the scoreboard. That was until Luis Diaz snuck in behind Real Madrid’s defense and put a low-driven shot past Lunin to give his team a 1-0 lead in the first leg of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich held possession, and Real Madrid were content with limiting their attacks to counter-moves led by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. Manuel Neuer held strong and kept his team in the game. All the German side needed was to score one, and the Colombian star did just that.

A great combination between Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry, and Luis Diaz unlocked Real Madrid’s defensive system, and the “Guajiro” made no mistake one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

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Bayern Munich LEAD at the Bernabéu ⚽️



Luis Díaz finishes off a brilliant team move with a cool finish 🥶 pic.twitter.com/rUenAnVh6S — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 7, 2026

Real Madrid argued for offside

As soon as the ball went in the net, Real Madrid players such as Lunin and Alvaro Carreras raised their hands in a clear, universal sign, calling for offside. However, the assistant referee didn’t raise his flag—and for good reason.

Alvaro Carreras—who argued for an offside—was caught well behind the rest of Real Madrid’s line of defense. As a result, every Bayern Munich player was onside, including Diaz, who scored his fifth goal of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

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Diaz: 3rd Colombian to score against Real Madrid in UCL

As reported by renowned Spanish sports statistician MisterChip (@2010MisterChip on X), Diaz has become the third Colombian native to score against the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners in Europe’s biggest club competition. Diaz joins James Rodriguez and Luis Muriel, who scored against Real Madrid with Bayern Munich in 2018 and with Atalanta in 2021, respectively.