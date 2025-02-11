Video: Mbappe scores a fortunate volley to equalize for Real Madrid vs. Man City

Trending topics:
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe appeared to equalize the match against Manchester City for Champions League with a "lucky" volley.

Kylian Mbappe scores the equalizer for Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Kylian Mbappe appeared to scored the 1-1 for Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the knockout phase playoffs of the Champions League. The star attempeted a volley and found the net with some luck. Here’s the video:

Developing story.

