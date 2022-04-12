Villarreal eliminated Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena after scoring a last-minute goal during the second leg of the quarter-finals fixture at the 2021-22 Champions League. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Villarreal eliminated Bayern Munich with a last-minute goal from Samuel Chukwueze in the second leg of the2021-22 Champions League quarter-finals. The Spanish side defeated the Germans 1-0 at home in the first leg.

El Submarino Amarillo have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for just the second time in their history. The first time they did it was in the 2005/06 season, when they faced Arsenal.

The Spanish side will meet in the semi-finals against the winners of the Benfica vs Liverpool tie, which the English side lead 3-1 and will be concluded tomorrow night. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions from this match.

Fans on social media didn’t hesitate in sharing their opinions about Villarreal’s feat. The Spanish side managed to defeat Bayern with only two shots on target in the entire series. Robert Lewandowski scored the goal today, but it wasn’t enough.







