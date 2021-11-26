Villarreal and Barcelona will clash off on Saturday at Estadio De La Ceramica in the 15th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Villarreal and Barcelona will face off at the Estadio De La Ceramica in Villarreal on the Matchday 15 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online. Check out fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming) to watch the game in the United States.

This will be their 43rd La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 25 occasions so far; Villarreal have grabbed a triumph just eight times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on May 16, 2021, when the Blaugrana snatched a 2-1 thriller win away in Villarreal in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021,

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio De La Ceramica, Villarreal

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 AM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Villarreal have grabbed just one win, as well as two draws and two losses (DWLDL). Meanwhile, Barcelona have been in disappointing form recently, also winning only once in the previous five league matches. Thus, they have also managed to draw two times and lose twice (WDDLL).

The Catalan giants currently sit in seventh place in La Liga with 20 points in 13 matches so far. On the other hand, the Yellow Submarine are placed five positions below them, in 12th place of the La Liga table with 16 points won in 13 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 13, 1998, when surprisingly, El Submarino Amarillo cruised past the Barca squad with a final result of 3-1 away in Barcelona. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 15.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Villarreal vs Barcelona in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 15 game between Villarreal and Barcelona, to be played on Saturday, at the Estadio De La Ceramica in Villarreal, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as ESPN+ in the United States.

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Predictions And Odds

The odds are slightly in favor of Barcelona. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them +155 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side Villarreal have a +170 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 15, while a tie would result in a +240 payout.

FanDuel Villarreal +170 Tie +240 Barcelona +155

* Odds by FanDuel