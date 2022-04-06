Villarreal and Bayern will clash off today at Estadio de la Ceramica in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this game free in different parts of the world.

Villarreal will welcome Bayern at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal today, April 6, 2022, in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals. Here, you will find the time of this UCL Knockout phase soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

This will both be their third Champions League and overall meeting. Expectedly, Bayern Munich are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, having claimed a triumph on both of their previous occasions so far; Villarreal are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 22, 2011, and it ended in a convincing 3-1 win for the Bavarians in the 2011/2012 Group Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than 10 years, this time in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Villarreal vs Bayern: Time of the game

Argentina: 4:00 PM

4:00 PM Brazil: 4:00 PM

4:00 PM United States: 3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT)

3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT) Canada: 12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT)

12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT) Mexico: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM UK: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Germany: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM France: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Portugal: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Italy: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Spain: 9:00 PM

Villarreal vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online