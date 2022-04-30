Villarreal and Liverpool clash at Estadio de la Cerámica for the second leg of the 2021-2022 Champions League semi-final. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada.

Villarreal and Liverpool will meet at Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) for the second leg of the 2021-2022 Champions League semi-final. The Reds won the first game 2-0. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free-Trial) or on Paramount + (Free-Trial). Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tunning DAZN.

Villarreal still have a chance. Although they have the result against them, playing in front of their home fans and on their home field will be a great help. "Today they didn't let us take control of the game, they didn't let us run, today we had to resist defensively as much as we could and try to have options in the second game. It's going to be different there at home and we'll get a lot more out of it”, Unai Emery said after the match. In addition, El Submarino Amarillo will face Liverpool after being defeated by Alaves 2-1.

On the other hand, The Reds are having a great season and are undoubtedly one of the best soccer teams in the world. The team led by Jurgen Klopp won 2-0 in the first game, and that will help them to visit the Estadio de la Cerámica with confidence. Liverpool will play again after beating Newcastle 1-0 in the 35th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season.

Villarreal vs Liverpool: Date

Villarreal and Liverpool will face each other at Estadio de la Cerámica on Tuesday, May 3, for the second leg of the 2021-2022 Champions League semi-final.

Villarreal vs Liverpool: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool

The game to be played between Villarreal and Liverpool for the second leg of the 2021-2022 Champions League semi-final will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free-Trial) or on Paramount + (Free-Trial). Other options: TUDNxtra, TUDN App, Univision NOW, CBS, Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN USA. Also, if you are in Canada, to watch the match, tune in to DAZN.