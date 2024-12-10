Vincent Kompany confirms Manuel Neuer has suffered a serious injury with Bayern Munich

In Bayern Munich‘s recent defeat against Bayer Leverkusen, Manuel Neuer received the first straight red card of his career following a collision with Leverkusen’s Jeremy Frimpong. The German goalkeeper sustained an injury during the incident. Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany later confirmed the severity of Neuer’s condition.

“He is nursing a broken rib. He will most likely not play anymore this year. It is important for this to heal, and from January, we’ll have him again,” Kompany stated in his latest press conference. Neuer’s absence adds to Bayern’s growing list of injured players. Kompany acknowledged the challenges posed by injuries but expressed optimism for the future.

“The issue of injuries is that clearly we have a lot of people absent, but we held on well until now. From early January, we will have a big squad again. We handled it well so far,” Kompany added.

The injury list at the German club now includes eight key players: Harry Kane, Kingsley Coman, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Joao Palhinha, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, and the recently sidelined Manuel Neuer. All are part of Bayern’s starting XI or primary substitute group.

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) und Torwart Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern Muenchen) battle for the ball, foul for a red card during the DFB Cup round of 16 match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on December 3, 2024 in Munich, Germany.

Despite these setbacks, Kompany’s management has kept Bayern performing at a high level, leading the Bundesliga with 33 points. However, their upcoming Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk presents a significant challenge. Currently sitting in 13th place, Bayern needs a win to secure their spot in the Round of 16.

Manuel Neuer’s long road of injuries

Manuel Neuer’s career has been marked by a series of injuries, yet he has consistently battled through them, returning to top form each time. His most recent setback, a broken rib, will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Throughout his career, Neuer has faced various injuries including hip, groin, knee, and leg problems, that have kept him off the field for a total of 1005 days. Despite these challenges, the German goalkeeper has shown remarkable resilience, always managing to bounce back and reclaim his place among the world’s best.

His admirable resilience has made him a role model for professional athletes worldwide. Neuer’s reputation as a goalkeeper has been solidified by his remarkable ability to regain peak form after long injury periods. Despite these setbacks, he continues to excel as a modern goalkeeper, renowned for his footwork and his ability to play a “midfielder” role from the back with precise long-range passes.

Who will take over the Bayern Munich GK position?

Daniel Peretz, the Israeli goalkeeper, is set to be Vincent Kompany’s choice to fill in for Manuel Neuer. His exceptional footwork and youthful energy make him an ideal candidate to take over the position. At just 24 years old, Peretz has already showcased his potential on the European stage, impressing in the UEFA Conference League with his former team, Maccabi Tel Aviv. While the veteran Sven Ulreich has provided reliable backup, he has yet to prove himself as a goalkeeper who meets Bayern Munich’s high standards.