Bundesliga: Bayern Munich retire iconic number to honor soccer legend

Bayern Munich are paying tribute to one of soccer’s biggest icons, who not only dominated on the field but also played a crucial role in shaping the club’s enduring legacy in the Bundesliga and Europe.

In a historic decision, Bayern have retired the iconic number 5 shirt to honor Franz Beckenbauer. We’re talking about a monumental gesture that ensures the defender’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Bayern fans and players alike.

Few legends in soccer have left such an unforgettable mark on the sport, and Beckenbauer stands as one of the greatest. His contributions to Bayern’s history, both on and off the pitch, solidify his place as an icon of the club, and indeed, of world soccer. He served as both president and coach, consolidating his status as a cornerstone of the Bundesliga giants’ history. Beckenbauer passed away on January 7, 2024, but his impact will be felt for generations to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before its retirement, the iconic number 5 jersey was also worn by the likes of Mats Hummels (2016-2018), Medhi Benatia (2014-2015), Hansi Flick (1986-1987), Thomas Trunz (1991-1992) and Benjamin Pavard (2019-2023). Notwithstanding, no player ever made history at Bayern Munich with the number 5 as Franz did. That’s why everyone claimed to wear Beckenbauer’s “mythical” number 5.

Advertisement

Commemoration and tribute to the late Franz Beckenbauer. The jersey with the number 5 should never be awarded again.

Advertisement

Franz Beckenbauer made soccer history by establishing new center back style

Franz Beckenbauer left a mark in soccer history by revolutionizing the role of the central defender. He is credited with creating the “Sweeper” position or better called “Catenaccio”, a tactical innovation that changed the way the game was played.

Advertisement

see also AC Milan legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals the team he would have loved to play for

Unlike traditional central defenders of the time, who were primarily tasked with halting offensive advances through physicality and preventing aerial threats, Beckenbauer’s offensive prowess redefined the position. His ability to contribute to both defense and attack was innovative, setting a new standard for modern defenders.

Franz Beckenbauer is widely regarded as the pioneer of the “modern” center back, redefining the position with a unique combination of skills that set him apart from his contemporaries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Franz Beckenbauer s widow Heidi, Franz Beckenbauer s son Joel Beckenbauer and former German player Karl Heinz Rummenigge attend a tribute to Franz Beckenbauer as a special award is given to the legend footballer during the 2024 Ballon d Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France

His exceptional passing vision, footwork, soccer IQ, dribbling and physicality redefined what was expected from a central defender. Beckenbauer used to played just in front of the center backs, positioned between them and the midfield, where he often assisted the defensive midfielders in intercepting passes and organizing the game from the back.

Advertisement

His elegance on the ball and precise passing were his standout traits, allowing him to contribute offensively in ways that were previously unheard of for a central defender. Beckenbauer’s innovative approach to the center back role earned him two Ballon d’Or awards, cementing his place as one of the greatest players in soccer history.