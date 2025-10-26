Trending topics:
Video: Vinicius Jr leaves Real Madrid vs Barcelona visibly angry after being subbed off

While he was having a great game, Xabi Alonso decided to substitute Vinicius Jr. late in the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

By Matías Persuh

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the protagonists of one of the most fast-paced games in recent times, and one of the standout players in the match was Vinicius Jr. However, coach Xabi Alonso decided to substitute him, a move that did not sit well with the Brazilian forward.

The striking aspect of this incident wasn’t the substitution itself, but that the player, visibly annoyed by it, decided to head straight to the locker room. Minutes later, he was seen back with his teammates on the bench.

The former Flamengo player was one of the standout figures in the match, playing a key role in his team’s second goal. Nevertheless, the coach felt it was time for a change up front, a decision that clearly didn’t sit well with Vini.

Real Madrid’s attack was one of the main keys to turning the result in their favor, with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, even managing to miss a penalty while leading 2-1.

At the top alone

Real Madrid asserted sole control of the Spanish title race following their massive victory in El Clasico, creating immediate distance from rivals Barcelona. The hard-fought win propelled Alonso’s team to 27 points at the top of the La Liga table.

Video: Kylian Mbappe scores great goal for Real Madrid vs Barcelona to open the scoring in El Clasico

see also

Video: Kylian Mbappe scores great goal for Real Madrid vs Barcelona to open the scoring in El Clasico

More importantly, it established a decisive five-point gap over second-place Barcelona, who sit on 22 points. With this statement victory, Real Madrid not only secures bragging rights but also gains a significant psychological edge early in the season, forcing their Catalan counterparts into an immediate chase for the lead.

A fearsome attack

Real Madrid’s electrifying attacking trio proved decisive in their pivotal El Clasico victory. The collective genius of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham was the story of the day, as the three superstars combined to shred the Barcelona defense.

Mbappe’s clinical finishing, Vini Jr.’s relentless pace and dribbling flair on the wing, and Bellingham’s commanding midfield presence and timely runs into the box orchestrated the win that sent Real Madrid clear at the top of La Liga. This performance cemented the Alonso’s squad frontline as the league’s most fearsome unit and the undisputed protagonists of Spain’s biggest rivalry.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
