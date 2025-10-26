Vinicius Jr breaks silence on fight with Lamine Yamal, Barcelona players after Real Madrid win

Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid‘s big win over Barcelona in the Spanish Clasico ended in chaos as both teams were involved in a huge brawl, with the Brazilian star and Lamine Yamal engaging in a heated exchange.

Speaking to the media after the game, Vinicius addressed the incidents that took place at the Santiago Bernabeu. Far from being proud of the situation, the winger acknowledged that, even if tempers can flare in these kinds of derbies, they should represent Real Madrid fans without fighting against opponents.

“A message to all Madridistas, especially those who came to Bernabeu and supported us passionately. This is how the Clásico is; there are many things happening on and off the pitch,” Vinicius said.

“We try to maintain balance, but that’s not always possible. We didn’t want to offend anyone, neither the young players nor the fans. We know that when we step onto the pitch, we have to play our role, and that’s how it was today. Hala Madrid.”

An interesting comment by the 25-year-old, who knows that what happens on the field should stay there. However, this kind of episode seemed inevitable as Yamal got in the eye of the storm with controversial comments aimed at Real Madrid before the game.

Vinicius and Yamal’s exchange following Real Madrid’s win over Barcelona

The end of Sunday’s Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu saw Yamal being targeted by many Real Madrid players, including Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal, with Vinicius chasing the Spanish youngster as he headed towards the tunnel.

Frenkie de Jong later called out Carvajal for confronting Yamal, defending his Barcelona teammate. Lamine heated up the derby during the week, making noise with some eyebrow-raising comments in a stream with Ibai Llanos.

Yamal’s Real Madrid comments backfire

When asked about it, Yamal suggested that Real Madrid are favored by the referees. On top of that, he got under Los Blancos’ skin by reminding everyone about Barcelona‘s 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu last season.

Yamal’s confidence before this game didn’t age well, with Real Madrid claiming all three points on Sunday. His comments backfired quickly, and the ending to the tough loss was far from peaceful. Still, Vinicius isn’t adding any more fuel to the fire. The same cannot be said for his teammates though, with Jude Bellingham taking a three-word shot at Yamal after the Clasico.