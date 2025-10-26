Trending topics:
soccer

Vinicius Jr breaks silence on fight with Lamine Yamal, Barcelona players after Real Madrid win

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior addressed the controversial ending to the Spanish Clasico after being part of a huge brawl involving Lamine Yamal and other Barcelona players.

By Martín O’donnell

Vinicius Junior warming up before Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior warming up before Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.

Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid‘s big win over Barcelona in the Spanish Clasico ended in chaos as both teams were involved in a huge brawl, with the Brazilian star and Lamine Yamal engaging in a heated exchange.

Speaking to the media after the game, Vinicius addressed the incidents that took place at the Santiago Bernabeu. Far from being proud of the situation, the winger acknowledged that, even if tempers can flare in these kinds of derbies, they should represent Real Madrid fans without fighting against opponents.

“A message to all Madridistas, especially those who came to Bernabeu and supported us passionately. This is how the Clásico is; there are many things happening on and off the pitch,” Vinicius said.

Advertisement

We try to maintain balance, but that’s not always possible. We didn’t want to offend anyone, neither the young players nor the fans. We know that when we step onto the pitch, we have to play our role, and that’s how it was today. Hala Madrid.”

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

An interesting comment by the 25-year-old, who knows that what happens on the field should stay there. However, this kind of episode seemed inevitable as Yamal got in the eye of the storm with controversial comments aimed at Real Madrid before the game.

Bellingham and Mbappe lead Real Madrid past Barcelona in thrilling 2025-26 LaLiga Spanish Clasico (2-1): Highlights and goals

see also

Bellingham and Mbappe lead Real Madrid past Barcelona in thrilling 2025-26 LaLiga Spanish Clasico (2-1): Highlights and goals

Vinicius and Yamal’s exchange following Real Madrid’s win over Barcelona

The end of Sunday’s Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu saw Yamal being targeted by many Real Madrid players, including Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal, with Vinicius chasing the Spanish youngster as he headed towards the tunnel.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

Frenkie de Jong later called out Carvajal for confronting Yamal, defending his Barcelona teammate. Lamine heated up the derby during the week, making noise with some eyebrow-raising comments in a stream with Ibai Llanos.

Advertisement

Yamal’s Real Madrid comments backfire

When asked about it, Yamal suggested that Real Madrid are favored by the referees. On top of that, he got under Los Blancos’ skin by reminding everyone about Barcelona‘s 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu last season.

Yamal’s confidence before this game didn’t age well, with Real Madrid claiming all three points on Sunday. His comments backfired quickly, and the ending to the tough loss was far from peaceful. Still, Vinicius isn’t adding any more fuel to the fire. The same cannot be said for his teammates though, with Jude Bellingham taking a three-word shot at Yamal after the Clasico.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell
ALSO READ
Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1: Updated 2025-26 LaLiga standings after Matchday 10 Clasico
Soccer

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1: Updated 2025-26 LaLiga standings after Matchday 10 Clasico

Video: Kylian Mbappe misses penalty for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Spanish Clasico
Soccer

Video: Kylian Mbappe misses penalty for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Spanish Clasico

Video: Kylian Mbappe scores great goal for Real Madrid vs Barcelona to open the scoring in El Clasico
Soccer

Video: Kylian Mbappe scores great goal for Real Madrid vs Barcelona to open the scoring in El Clasico

Mbappe misses penalty for Real Madrid vs Barcelona: How many have Messi, Ronaldo failed to score in a Clasico?
Soccer

Mbappe misses penalty for Real Madrid vs Barcelona: How many have Messi, Ronaldo failed to score in a Clasico?

Better Collective Logo