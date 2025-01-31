Vinicius reveals his pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic milestone with Real Madrid

Last week, Vinicius Junior scored his 100th goal for Real Madrid, joining a select group of players in the club’s storied history to achieve such a feat. Now, the 24-year-old is focused on a more ambitious goal that involves Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Reaching 100 goals is an important achievement and it means a lot to me to enter the club’s history,” Vinicius said in an interview with Real Madrid TV. “I arrived here as a young player at 18 years old with many dreams. I never imagined scoring so many goals in such a short time. Making it into the club’s history is no easy feat, given the many legendary players who have passed through here.”

The winger then spoke specifically about Ronaldo, the club’s all-time top scorer. “Cristiano scored 451 goals—more than games played—and I’ve had the privilege of watching nearly all of them. I’ve been following him since I was a kid, and he’s always been an idol to me,” the winger continued. “To reach a milestone alongside him, as well as other great players, is very important to me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Vinicius acknowledged the considerable distance between his current tally and Ronaldo’s legendary total. “I’m still far from reaching that figure,” he said. “But I hope to score many more goals and get closer to him… Cristiano marked an era at this club, and I hope to follow in his footsteps.”

Vinicius Jr. from Real Madrid celebrates after scoring a goal.

Advertisement

Can Vinicius surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal record?

It took Vinicius seven seasons to reach 100 goals for Real Madrid—a feat Cristiano Ronaldo achieved in just over two seasons. However, the comparison carries a different context: Ronaldo arrived in Spain already as one of the world’s best players and a superstar at Manchester United, while Vinicius was a raw teenager with limited experience at Flamengo.

Advertisement

In his first three seasons in Madrid, Vini had a limited impact, with inconsistent performances. However, since the 2021-22 season, the Brazilian has found his rhythm, consistently surpassing 20 goals per year. If he can maintain or even improve upon this trajectory, it is not out of the question that he could eventually catch up to Ronaldo in the long term.

Advertisement

Currently 350 goals shy of Ronaldo’s mark, if Vinicius maintains an average of 25 goals per season, he would need approximately 14 years to surpass Ronaldo as Real Madrid’s all-time leading scorer. By that time, the Brazilian star would be 38 years old, a feasible age given the longevity of some of the sport’s greatest players today.

Vinicius’ admiration for Real Madrid legends

Beyond Cristiano Ronaldo, Vinicius Junior also took time to acknowledge other Real Madrid legends. “Only 23 players in the history of this club have scored 100 goals, and now I’m among them, alongside one of my idols: Ronaldo,” he said, referring to the Brazilian forward who dazzled at the club between 2002 and 2007. “He has always given me advice on how to score and improve my finishing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vini also praised his former teammate Karim Benzema, now playing for Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. “Karim helped me a lot during our time together,” he said. “While I’ve tried to help him, he’s done so much more for me on the pitch, helping me to score more goals and provide more assists. He’s a true legend of this club. He often messages me, encouraging me to score more goals and follow his path.”

see also Cristiano Ronaldo finally opens up about his relationship with Lionel Messi

Finally, the Brazilian winger shared his admiration for Alfredo Di Stefano, one of Real Madrid’s most iconic figures. “Di Stefano has a phrase that means a lot to us,” he explained. “It’s written in the Bernabeu, and it says that no player is as good as all of them together. Seeing those words before we step onto the pitch gives us a lot of strength and motivation to win.”