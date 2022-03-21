Wales will play against Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium for Path A semifinals of the UEFA Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

For Path A semifinals of the UEFA Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Wales and Austria will face each other at the Cardiff City Stadium. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

The Welsh team, who have not played a World Cup since that only participation in 1958, want to try again to be in the top event in the world for national soccer teams. To do this they must win this game and the one corresponding to the final, whose rival will come out of the game between Scotland and Ukraine.

Another team that also wants to return to the World Cups, after more than two decades of absence, are the Austrians. In their case, they accessed the final phase not through the group phase in which they were far from the first two places despite not having a group made up of difficult teams due to their results in the National League.

Wales vs Austria: Date

This Path A semifinal game of the UEFA Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Wales and Austria will be played this Thursday, March 24 at 3:45 PM (ET).

Wales vs Austria: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Wales vs Austria

This Path A semifinals game of the of the UEFA Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Wales and Austria, can be seen in the United States on: ESPN+ and PrendeTV.

