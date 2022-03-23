The European Qualifiers Playoffs are in a decisive phase, life or death, Wales receive Austria in a match that will determine if their aspirations to be in Qatar 2022 are still alive or not. Know everything about this match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The excitement and drama will be at their peak in the European 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs. In one of the keys that will decide who remains in with a chance of winning a ticket to Qatar 2022, Wales will host Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium. The conqueror of this game will have to face the winner between Scotland and Ukraine. In this story, find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Gareth Bale's team had to resort to this instance after finishing second in Group B with 15 points, behind Belgium, who took the lead with an impressive unbeaten run in 8 matches in which they won 6 and drew 2. Wales finished with a record of 4 wins, 3 draws, and only 1 loss.

On the other hand, Austria had unfortunate participation in group F, in which it finished behind Denmark, Scotland, and Israel. After ten matches played, they had five wins, one draw, and four defeats, but qualified for the Playoffs based on their place in the UEFA Nations League Ranking.

Wales vs Austria: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 3:45 PM (ET)

Location: Cardiff City Stadium

Wales vs Austria: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

Wales vs Austria: Storylines

The history between Wales and Austria is not very long, as they have only met on 11 occasions. The balance is in favor of Das Team with a total of six victories. Of the remaining games, The Dragons won 3 times and there were 2 draws. The goal average is clearly in favor of Austria with 15 goals for and 10 against.

In terms of specific matches within the European World Cup Qualifiers, the last clash between Wales and Austria was on the road to Russia 2018, as they met in the Group Stage. In their home match, the Austrians let the win slip away and ended up giving the Welsh a 2-2 draw with an own goal by Kevin Wimmer.

The match on Welsh soil was different, as it ended 1-0 in favor of the home side, thanks to a solitary goal by then Liverpool FC midfielder Ben Woodburn, with a shot from 25 yards out. However, despite their efforts, neither Austria nor Wales were able to qualify for the last FIFA World Cup.

How to watch or live stream Wales vs Austria in the US

The decisive game to figure out who between Welshes and Austrians will remain with possibilities to get one of UEFA's last tickets to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, after defeating the winner between Scotland and Ukraine, will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+ and PrendeTV.

Wales vs Austria: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have already picked the favorite team to triumph in this European 2022 World Cup Qualifier match. BetMGM says Wales have odds of +175, however, Austria is not far away with +180 while a draw would result in a +195 payout.

