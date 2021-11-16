Wales play against Belgium for a Group E game of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Wales and Belgium meet in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff on November 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM (ET). One last game. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Wales have a guaranteed spot in the next round, the playoffs, thanks to being in the 2nd spot of Group E with 14 points. The last victory for Wales was at home to Belarus 5-1, the team lost only one game against Belgium in the group stage.

Belgium are officially qualified to play in Qatar 2022, they dominated the group from the start and won 6 games. The most recent victory for Belgium was against Estonia at home. The only 'negative' result was a draw against the Czech Republic.

Wales vs Belgium: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales.

Wales vs Belgium: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Wales vs Belgium: Storylines

Wales did a good job during the group stage, they won four games against Czech Republic 1-0, Belarus 3-2 and 5-1, and one last victory against Estonia 1-0 on the road. Two other games were draws for Wales against Czech Republic 2-2, and Estonia 0-0. So far Wales have 14 points in Group E with 13 goals for and 8 goals against. Wales are scoring an average of 2 goals at home during the group stage.

Belgium had no mercy against Wales in the first game of the group stage, they won that game 3-1 thanks to goals by De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Lukaku. The first two goals were scored in the first half, but Wales scored the first goal of the game in the 11th minute due to a defensive error by the home team. Belgium are scoring an average of 2.33 goals on the road.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Wales vs Belgium in the U.S.

This game of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be available in multiple channels in the United States, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone and tune in: TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ESPN2

Wales vs Belgium: Predictions And Odds

Wales are underdogs at home to win with +1 ATS and +230 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good record against the visitors but the group leaders are strong on the road. Belgium are favorites with -1 goal line to cover and +125 moneyline. The draw is offered at +210 odds. The best pick for this Soccer game is: OVER 2.5



FanDuel Wales +230 / +1 Draw / Totals +210 / 2.5 Belgium +125 / -1

* Odds via FanDuel