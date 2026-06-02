Wales vs Ghana: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 2, 2026

Wales take on Ghana at the Cardiff City Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. Following their defeat to Mexico, Ghana continues their World Cup preparations against a tough opponent like Wales. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Wales vs Ghana Tournament Friendly Date Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time 2:45 PM (ET) / 11:45 AM (PT) TV Channels FS2 Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch Wales vs Ghana in the USA

Fans will have more than one way to watch this exciting showdown live. In the United States, the game will be televised on FS2.

Those who would rather stream can follow the action live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX, providing several convenient viewing options.

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Can I watch Wales vs Ghana for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated game live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, all of which carry the network broadcasting the matchup.

New subscribers can also take advantage of free trials, with Fubo and DirecTV Stream offering 5 days and Hulu + Live TV providing 3 days of access.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Ghana will look to bounce back from its recent loss to Mexico when it meets Wales in an intriguing international friendly.

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The Black Stars view this matchup as a valuable test against quality European opposition as they continue fine-tuning their squad and building momentum ahead of the global tournament.

Wales, on the other side, narrowly missed out on qualification despite a solid campaign and will use this contest to gain experience, evaluate talent, and continue laying the groundwork for future international competitions.

Nathan Broadhead of Wales – Christian Hofer/Getty Images

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Wales vs Ghana: Predicted Lineups

Wales (4-3-3): Darlow, Williams, Lawlor, Rodon, DaSilva, Ampadu, James, Brooks, James, Johnson, Broadhead.

Ghana (4-2-3-1): Ati-Zigi, Senaya, Djiku, Opoku, Mensah, Partey, Owusu, Issahaku, Bonsu Baah, Sulemana, Ayew.

What time is the Wales vs Ghana match?

The match kicks off today, June 2, at 2:45 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM