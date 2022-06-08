Wales play against Netherlands for a League A Group A4 game of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Wales vs Netherlands: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in the US

Wales and Netherlands meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Sinobo Stadium in Prague on June 8, 2022 at 2:45 PM (ET). The home team want to win their first game in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Wales won their Qatar 2022 ticket after defeating Ukraine 1-0 at home during the European Qualifiers, but before that victory they lost their first game in Nations League against Poland.

Netherlands are another team that will play in the upcoming World Cup and they are using this tournament to get ready for the big event in November. Their debut in the 2022-23 Nations League was a win against Belgium.

Wales vs Netherlands: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Wales vs Netherlands: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Wales vs Netherlands: Storylines

Wales have two wins so far in 2022, both wins during World Cup Qualifiers against Austria and Ukraine. Two other games were a draw against Czech Republic 1-1 and the recent loss against Poland 2-1. The game against Poland at one point went in Wales' favor as they scored the first goal of the game at 52th minute by J. Williams but after that the defense relaxed and they allowed two goals in the 72th and 85th minute.

Netherlands are the big group favorite after winning a game against Belgium who were also considered big favorites but there are still many games left in the Nations League and Belgium after losing 1-4 have a lot to prove.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Wales vs Netherlands in the U.S.

This 2022-23 UEFA Nations League game for the League A Group A4 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ViX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Wales vs Netherlands: Predictions And Odds

Netherlands are favorites with 1.50 odds that will pay $150 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak since last year. Wales are underdogs at 6.50 odds. The draw is offered at 4.33 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Nations League game is: Wales 6.50.

BetMGM Wales 6.50 Draw / Totals 4.33 / 2.5 Netherlands 1.50

