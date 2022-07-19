Former Barcelona and River Plate forward Maxi Lopez is set to be a part of the new ownership group of Birmingham City.

Wanda Nara knows how to pick em, the Argentine actress, model, influencer, and agent is best known for her role as advisor to current PSG forward Mauro Icardi, but from 2008 - 2013 she was married to Maxi Lopez.

Maxi Lopez can best be described as a mediocre soccer player, who shockingly signed with Barcelona in 2005 where he played 14 games scoring 0 goals. Lopez had stints at FC Moscow, Vasco Da Gama, Chievo, and Torino. It was his time at Sampdoria (2012-2014) that he is most known for, but not for anything that happened on the soccer field.

It was during Lopez’s stint at Sampdoria that Wanda Nara met Mauro Icardi and the infamous affair between the two began resulting in divorce between Nara and Lopez in 2013. The breakup between Lopez and Nara was huge news in Argentina full of mudslinging between the two on their issues of infidelity.

Maxi Lopez new owner of Birmingham City

At 38-years-old Lopez is almost a decade removed from the terrible divorce he had with Nara and today joined local businessman Paul Richardson in their quest to take over Birmingham City.

The group known as Birmingham Sport Holdings (BSHL) is waiting for approval of their takeover from English soccer authorities, in the meantime the new owners are doing all the proper due diligence as to how the club is run.

Lopez spoke with Football Daily and stated that the funds are “theirs (Paul Richardson)”. The process of the purchase is slated to take three weeks for final approval. Birmingham City is currently in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football.