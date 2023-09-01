Watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 5 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League has a championship candidate against a team in a bad moment. This matchup is going to see Al Hazm facing Al Nassr at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr online free in the US on Fubo]

Al Hazm are in the bottom of the standings due to their poor start of the season. Despite they have only played four matches, their record is a mere two points not having won a single game.

Al Nassr have title aspirations ever since they signed Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this year, but they have also been living up to their expectations. The current tournament saw them with some irregular performances, as they have two victories and two defeats in four completed matchups.

When will Al Hazm vs Al Nassr be played?

Al Hazm will be defying Al Nassr on Matchday 5 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, September 2. The game will be played at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Al Hazm vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr in the US

The game between Al Hazm and Al Nassr on Matchday 5 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, and FOX Sports App are the other options.