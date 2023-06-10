Atlanta United will receive DC United in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is a duel between teams from the middle sectors of the standings. Both are fighting for postseason spots, although they are only slightly ahead of their immediate rivals, so every victory counts, and that is why both will go after it.

Atlanta United have 25 points, while DC United have 23. Orlando City, who are currently in playoff for the postseason position, have 23 points. Therefore, if one of these two teams loses, Orlando could take their position among the best 7.

When will Atlanta United vs DC United be played?

The game for the Matchday 18 of the 2023 MLS between Atlanta United and DC United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will be played today, June 10 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Atlanta United vs DC United: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Atlanta United vs DC United

This 2023 MLS game between Atlanta United and DC United will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.