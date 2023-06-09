Houston Dynamo will play against LAFC in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Houston Dynamo vs LAFC online in the US on Apple TV]

After a tie that did not leave them satisfied, Los Angeles FC want to return to victory to be able to get closer to the first places in the Western Conference, where for the moment St. Louis City SC lead, although only 2 points above LAFC and 1 from the Seattle Sounders.

Their rivals are another team badly in need of points, as they are very close to qualifying for the postseason. Houston Dynamo currently have 18 points, 1 less than Austin FC and Real Salt Lake, who at the moment are the ones who would play a playoff to go to the postseason. With the win, they could take the lead, of course depending on other results.

When will Houston Dynamo vs LAFC be played?

The game for the Matchday 18 of the 2023 MLS between Houston Dynamo and LAFC at the BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas will be played this Saturday, June 10 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Houston Dynamo vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs LAFC

This 2023 MLS game between Houston Dynamo and LAFC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.